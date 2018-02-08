Filed Under:Poison
Poison with Cheap Trick & Pop Evil are coming to the Xfinity Theatre this June… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On June 14, 2018, the “Poison… Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018” US Summer Tour makes a stop at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford. Tickets go on sale Friday February 9th at 10am at LiveNation.com… but from 10AM TO 10PM THURSDAY 2/8 ONLY, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password THORN

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show… the presale is only live until 10pm on Thursday, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

