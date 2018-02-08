Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Music icon Quincy Jones has literally seen it all – from Frank Sinatra to The Color Purple to the career of Michael Jackson. He just granted a rare interview with New York Magazine and to call it revealing is an understatement. He says Jackson was known for stealing melodies and making them his own. He didn’t even pay a guy 10% royalties on ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’. He says the worst musicians in the history of music were The Beatles. He says the new music by U2 sucks. He says Mobster Sam Giancana was the guy who ordered the hit on John F. Kennedy. And he says Marlon Brando bedded down many famous men. And the widow of Richard Pryor concurred. And he even had sex with anything, including inanimate objects like a mailbox. AND that he dated Ivanka Trump!?

Is it ever appropriate to use the f-bomb in the workplace? Most Americans responded NEVER. But 36% says it depends on the severity of the situation.

At the wedding expo in Dubai, on display is the most amazing full scale lifesize bride dressed in 25K diamond-encrusted wedding dress standing 6 feet tall complete with flowers and headdress…. and the whole thing is actually a wedding cake!

Things we just don’t do anymore… making a mixtape. Does anyone make a photo album anymore? How about printed photos printed around the house? How about the handwritten letter? Sending a postcard from vacation? Does anyone still have a CD collection?

