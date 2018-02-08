Spice Girls (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Spice Girls give us what we really, really want! Plus, Omarosa discusses her Celebrity Big Brother strategy and did Michael Jackson steal music from other artists?!?! And LOTS MORE in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

The Spice Girls are doing a reunion tour! And yes, complete with Victoria Beckham, AKA Posh Spice – she changed her mind! They tour will begin in the UK and finish in the USA at the end of the summer.

The Spice Girls are reportedly going to tour the U.S. againhttps://t.co/u1uf1jTY2M pic.twitter.com/4xS2bBmTA8 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 7, 2018

Kylie Jenner’s baby announcement broke the record for Instagram likes by more than two million! People wanna know about Stormi!

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Olympics coverage kicks off tonight (even though Opening Ceremonies aren’t until tomorrow), but a big figure skating fan is Carrie Underwood! She talks about how growing up, she always thought the girls were so beautiful and graceful, strong, and athletic. “I remember dancing around our living room, pretending I was an ice skater.” BTW, she and her husband are reportedly trying for baby number two!

#TheChampion, as featured on NBC’s Super Bowl LII and XXIII Winter Olympic Games, is available now! Download or add it to your favorite playlist here: https://t.co/VbeGLboU2o -TeamCU pic.twitter.com/ZDTKjurJx9 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 1, 2018

Last night it was Celebrity Big Brother… and Omarosa talks about how on regular Big Brother contestants can be anonymous, but when you’re a celebrity, your reputation precedes you. She talks about her strategy for the show.

Brad Pitt caused a chain reaction car crash! He was in his Tesla and rear-ended a Nissan which then hit a Kia. Imagine you’re the other two guys and you’re exchanging information with Brad Pitt!?!? No one was hurt.

Brad Pitt Involved in Three-Car Pileup in Los Angeles: Report https://t.co/14sdosPkeL — People (@people) February 8, 2018

Quincy Jones did that explosive interview with New York Magazine (and we delve into that more in today’s Lighter Side of the News), but one tidbit revealed is that he claims Michael Jackson stole music from other artists, including Donna Summer’s ‘State of Independence’ and re-worked it for ‘Billie Jean’. Listen and decide for yourself…

Fifty Shades Freed is out this week for Valentine’s Day… and Christian Grey dumps ice cream all over Anastasia. But Jamie Dornan doesn’t recommend it in real life…

#JamieDornan is responsible for the biggest baby boom in the UK thanks to his #FiftyShades sex scenes, but Mr. Grey thinks you should avoid ice cream in the bedroom. 😂🍦 #FiftyShadesFreed pic.twitter.com/BVf2TkYOMo — Access (@accessonline) February 7, 2018

Selena Gomez has a message for anyone battling depression. She says you may never completely get past it, but that’s okay, you just have to keep working at it.

@harpersbazaarus A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 7, 2018 at 2:19pm PST

George Clooney is the next guest on David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Guest Needs No Introduction. The episode drops tonight. Here’s a clip of the two at In-N-Out.