Spend Valentine’s Weekend with your loved ones at Mystic Aquarium!

This Saturday and Sunday (February 10th and 11th) from 11am to 3pm, you can enjoy all sorts of family activities! And the best part is, admission is buy one get one FREE!

-Bring your stuffed animal for the Sweetheart Social and enjoy treats!

-Write a love note to your favorite aquarium animal!

-Sing love song karaoke!

And of course, say hi to Juno the Beluga whale who loves to blow kisses to visitors!

You can also learn more about becoming a Mystic Aquarium member and listen to Gina J’s complete interview above to get the inside scoop on what’s happening at the aquarium!

