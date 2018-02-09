(Photo by John Taggart/Pool)

Omarosa says it is bad– really BAD– at the White House. She talked to Ross Mathews on Celebrity Big Brother, after having a few too many at the open bar (unlike other seasons of Big Brother, the producers have decided to change the rules and allow the stars to drink anytime).

Apparently Omarosa’s time in the White House didn’t work out the way she had hoped, and– of course– the end of the story is, she was asked to leave in a very dramatic fashion.

But the White House wants you to know Omarosa is not to be trusted, because of her track record:

That’s White House spokesperson Raj Shah… is he a new cast member on the White House show? He went from TV to the White House, and Omarosa went from the White House back to TV.

I guess we’ll just watch for more drunken confessionals on Celebrity Big Brother?

Kim Kardashian bared all for the camera in a new Instagram photo that sparked a heated parenting debate… because the photo was taken by her four and a half-year-old daughter North.

📸 by North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:44am PST

Some people are saying who cares, it’s just a human body. We’ve all seen our parents naked when we were young. Others are saying what is Kim doing, she’s involving her child in a social media experiment, and parading her around online. What do you think?

Also worth noting– in the photo, Kim Kardashian is a brunette. She’s a blonde right now… so it might be a throwback photo, taken when North was even younger.

Kevin Hart is hosting a comedy show called Cold As Balls, where he will interview sports personalities while in an ice bath. Here’s his interview with Lavar Ball:

Andy Grammer called in to the studio yesterday, and he shared his thoughts on Best Buy’s decision to stop selling CDs. He said it’s “kind of sad” to lose CDs as a medium… but “You can’t hang on to the past.” Here’s our full interview:

Elton John has canceled two Las Vegas concerts in May to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. What hat is he going to wear?

NBC will air a shortened version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during the 2018 Winter Olympics. It’s going to be called Fallon Five, a five-minute version of the late night talk show which will air the week of February 19th following NBC’s prime time coverage of the games.

TMZ caught up with Stormy Daniels to find out what she thought about Stormi Jenner, Kylie’s daughter. She said she thinks it was a coincidence… but girls called Stormi are “known to cause trouble.”