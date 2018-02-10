Fifth Harmony (Ben Cope for Epic Records)
It’s a New Year, New You, right? We all know getting positive reinforcement, or even a compliment on a job well done is super difficult these days in the workplace environment. Take it from Jimmy, who holds an advanced degree in Leadership Development. So here’s 5 ways to coexist…ugh, I mean, get attention from your Supervisor!
- Use their advice. Supervisors love to know that you are actually listening to them and even better, using their advice, being put into action, and to good use. Make sure to document your sincere appreciation for their support in a quick email, and you will be sure to turn heads!
- Communicate your appreciation. Communicate to your boss that you appreciate and value their time; great meeting or conversation starter!
- Demonstrate an act of kindness. Kindness or appreciation can go along way, especially to his or her close staff (office assistant or administrative assistant).
- Claim your successes. In the event of an impromptu meeting or event with a client, share your art of rapport, relationships, and building “cume” in the market by sharing a selfie or photo with your boss! Just one thing, promise no SnapChats!
- Do your job and keep busy. Don’t spend too much time at the water cooler, or in the break room. Supervisors really value those team members who get the job done.
Comments
Jimmy Ferrara