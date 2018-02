The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here.

9 am

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

OVER MY HEAD-The Fray

HEY THERE DELILAH-Plain White T’s

FLY AWAY-Lenny Kravitz

HO HEY-Lumineers

ANGEL-Sarah & Santana

RUDE-Magic

HEAD OVER FEET-Alanis Morissette

TOO MUCH TO ASK-Naill Horan

PERFECT-Ed Sheeran

WALK ON THE OCEAN-Toad the Wet Sprocket

ONE-U2 & R.E.M.

10 am

COUNTING BLUE CARS-Dishwalla

SOME NIGHTS-Fun

AGAINST ALL ODDS-Gavin DeGraw

WHAT ABOUT US-Pink

HARDER TO BREATHE-Maroon 5

CHASING CARS-Snow Patrol

THUNDER-Imagine Dragons

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

3AM-Matchbox 20

NO ROOTS-Alice Merton

EVERYBODY WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD-Tears for Fears

EVERYTHING YOU WANT-Vertical Horizon

11 am

FEEL IT STILL-Portugal the Man

FIELDS OF GOLD-Eva Cassidy

HEARTS ON FIRE-Gavin James

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes

BREAKEVEN-The Script

YOU FOUND ME-The Fray

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE-American Authors

SOAK UP THE SUN-Sheryl Crow

FAST CAR-Sam Smith

NAKED-James Arthur

SUNDAY MORNING-Maroon 5

NO SUCH THING-John Mayer

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!