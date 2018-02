Photo Credit: Tim Shortt/Florida Today via USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s Day One in PyeongChang, South Korea, and how’d the USA doing? Not so well, but we’re just getting warmed up! Despite Team USA coming up short on medals on day one, Cross country skier, Jessie Diggins, had top performance in Saturday’s medal events, placing 5th in the 15 k Skiathlon! Let’s take a journey back 100 days ago when Lindsey Vonn visited Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show!