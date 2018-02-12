Photo Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s a great week for TV! Get the latest on the Olympics, Celebrity Big Brother, and The Bachelor… plus what topped the box office and more!

The Bachelor is back tonight at 8pm. Seven remaining ladies join Arie in Tuscany… and Tuesday night, The Bachelor Winter Games fires up.

And of course, we have Celebrity Big Brother. Omarosa played the “medical card” last night, when she was participating in the Head of Household competition. This particular challenge involved spinning around, then trying to bowl in a tutu. Of course, Omarosa got dizzy and felt sick, then she started to have an asthma attack. She had to yell medic, and they led her to the outside world… It was scary.

She’s a wicked good Celebrity Big Brother mastermind! She had all kinds of alliances going, and those fell through, so now she’s down to Keshia Knight Pulliam from The Cosby Show. They’ve come up with a “BGM plan” (that’s “Black Girl Magic”) and those two are going to take it all the way.

It was also really funny when Metta World Peace didn’t realize that your vote for the person you want to leave… not the person you want to stay.

Fifty Shades Freed topped the box office this weekend, taking in $38.8 million. People love themselves some love!

Kim Cattrall blasted Sarah Jessica Parker for reaching out to her after Kim’s brother died. She accused Sarah of “exploiting our tragedy” in order to restore her “nice girl persona.” So don’t hold your breath for Sex and the City 3.

Jennifer Aniston owns a couch that costs $358,000. Would you sit on it?

Justin Timberlake album Man of the Woods debuted number one with 293,000 copies sold, but that’s down from his last two albums.

Apparently the Spice Girls are not reuniting for a tour, after all. We’ve heard on again, off again rumors… but it’s now officially off.

Olympic update: Team USA won two gold medals in Snowboarding, and a silver in Men’s Luge (USA’s first, ever medal in that event).

Adam Rippon, who is a fabulous skater, performed the men’s free skate last night. He just wants to make Reese Witherspoon happy.

He also had the best outfit, for sure. We wish more of them would wear sparkles! Most of the guys are wearing full black, but Adam came out with color… it made us happy!

If you haven’t tuned into Leslie Jones, she’s also been covering the Olympics in her own way, and MAN is she having fun with it!

Um this might not be the outfit I would pick to skate in. pic.twitter.com/IBOcJ6Wogl — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

The Olympics are on today at noon on NBC, and prime time Olympic coverage airs tonight at 8pm.

Sacha Baron Cohen paid OJ Simpson $20,000 cash to be in his next movie. The Borat star put on a wig and a giant pair of black sunglasses, and carried a huge bag of cash to meet OJ in a Vegas hotel room, and OJ wouldn’t even show up unless there was a promise of a bag of cash. No idea what the movie is, but O.J. is going to be in it.

The New York state Attorney General’s office has filed a civil suit against The Weinstein Company, alleging employees worked in an environment of sexual harassment, intimidation, and fear. The Weinstein Company was in the process of being sold– the sale was going to go through tomorrow– but since this civil suit was filed that is on hold.

Ed Sheeran is engaged to his fiance Cherry Seaborn… and apparently there’s a little easter egg about their relationship in the song “End Game,” because the “love was born on the Fourth of July” that he references is a true story.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed the full royal schedule for their wedding on May 19th. Apparently, the service will begin at 7am Eastern Time (or 12pm UK time) with the carriage procession an hour later at 8am our time (1pm in the United Kingdom). Not sure how many people have been invited, but Christine hasn’t receioved her invitation yet… maybe it got lost in the mail?