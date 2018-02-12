Listen all this week for your chance to call in and win a 90 Day Unlimited Car Wash Pass from Golden Nozzle Car Wash, with 5 locations in CT!

Wash your car every day, starting at only $19.99 per month. It’s quick & convenient! Unlimited Wash Passes can be used at any of 30 Golden Nozzle location in New England! (see below). Don’t worry if it rains or snows the next day – you can just wash it again! Protect the investment in your vehicle. Proper maintenance always includes the routine washing of your vehicle. Winter hazards like sand and salt need to be thoroughly washed from your vehicle’s body and undercarriage. To top it off, most Golden Nozzle locations have free self-serve vacuums!

22 South Street Hartford CT 06110 860-953-3666

140 Weston Street Hartford CT 06120 860-246-7497

30 Kane Street Hartford CT 06106 860-232-9431

623 Cromwell Ave Rocky Hill CT 06067 860-436-3126

344 Broad St Manchester CT 06040 860-645-6927

For your chance to call-in and win, tune in to Mike Kelley all this week starting at 10am. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pass.