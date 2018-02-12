By Gina J
Image courtesy Mohegan Sun

An Evening With Jason Mraz is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, August 4th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16th through ticketmaster.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J every afternoon this week starting at 2pm, and know the CODE WORD: REMEDY.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, know the code word, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

