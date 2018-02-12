Image courtesy Gillette Stadium

Listen to Craig and Company this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran live at Gillette Stadium on September 14th!

Global superstar Ed Sheeran has announced the final shows to be added to his first-ever North American stadium tour, including a second show added to Gillette Stadium on Friday, Sept. 14. The tour supports Sheeran’s blockbuster third album, “÷”, which was crowned the biggest album of 2017 by Nielsen Music, with sales equivalents exceeding 2.764 million units and recently won “Best Pop Vocal Album” at the 60th GRAMMY Awards. That same night, Sheeran’s eight-time platinum smash, “Shape Of You,” also took home the trophy for “Best Pop Solo Performance” to go along with the pair of GRAMMY awards he previously won – “Best Pop Solo Performance” and the prestigious “Song of the Year” for his RIAA Diamond-certified hit, “Thinking Out Loud” in 2016.

Tickets go on sale Friday February 16th at 10am through Ticketmaster.com… but you can win tickets on 96.5 TIC!

Listen for your chance to call in mornings this week with Craig and Company. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!