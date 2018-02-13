Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY NETWORK

The official presidential portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled yesterday. They commissioned a pair of artists for a risky portrait, which is not your usual portrait of the President and the First Lady sitting on a chair in front of the White House.

This painting features President Barack Obama sitting in front of a wall of leaves and large hibiscus flowers behind him, while his shoe is on top of another flower. It’s a beautiful portrait… very avante garde. Michelle Obama’s portrait features her hand resting on her chin, wearing a fabulous gown (sleeveless, of course) against robin’s egg blue backdrop. It’s almost abstract, but not quite.

Everyone wants to know what it all means? What are they trying to say? The Obamas are breaking the mold, yet again.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were at Ellen Degeneres’ 60th birthday party over the weekend, with their new respective partners. Martin was spotted holding hands with Dakota Johnson, and Gwyneth has been with Glee and American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk.

Tiffany Haddish says she saw Beyonce swoop in at a party, when another woman had the nerve to put her hands on Jay-Z. Her demeanor, her body, the way she walked up on them and said ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest’… that person might have actually peed their pants and left the country.

Black Panther could have a $165 million opening weekend. If that happens, it will be the biggest February opening, and one of the biggest superhero openings of all time.

Omarosa is at it again on Celebrity Big Brother. She said Mike Pence would be worse than Donald Trump, so careful what you wish for.

We’re not sure we understand Omarosa’s drive… is she trying to calm us down, or fire us up, or what? Maybe she’s “seen the light,” or she’s rebranding… should we trust what she has to say?

And to no one’s surprise, Chuck Liddell, the former UFC champion, was the first guy kicked off the show. And now we know why he went on the show to begin with, because he wants to fight again… and now mainstream America knows exactly who he is!

The premiere of The Bachelor Winter Games fires up tonight at 8pm on ABC. It’s a four part spin off where 12 contestants will compete with 14 international bachelors and bachelorettes in winter sport challenges. That will air Tuesdays and Thursdays over the next two weeks of the Olympics, with the finale happening on February 22nd.

It’s not to be confused with the regular Bachelor, which is still also going on. Bekah M was kicked off last night. She’s the contestant who is very young, who went missing and showed up in Humboldt County, CA (the pot farming mecca of the of the United States). And Jimmy Kimmel wanted to know about her time on a pot farm.

That means we’re down to the Final Four on The Bachelor, dropping from seven to four in the space of one episode. Your final four are Becca K, Lauren B, Kendall, And Tia.

This Is Us is on hiatus during the winter Olympics, but it doesn’t stop Milo Ventimiglia (who plays Jack on the show) to go on Jimmy Kimmel’s show and talk about what it was like to watch the death of his character, and how other people feel about it.

Some guy climbed a tree in William Shatner’s yard, but ran off when he was confronted. A prowler took off after setting off a burglary alarm at Joe Jonas’ house, and police showed up at Cher’s place after someone set off a panic alarm. Wonder if they’re all using that cool invention from the infomercials, ring.com? It’s this whole home security system that you monitor from your cell phone. We’re not saying Ring helped stop these intruders, it just made us think of their really good marketing.

Ellen Degeneres hosted John Krasinski, who you probably remember as Jim from The Office. He’s also the star of the new Amazon show Jack Ryan… but Ellen asked him what he thought of the rumors that NBC is working on a reboot of The Office.

We’d LOVE to see Jim come back to The Office!