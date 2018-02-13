NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Paul Rudd attends the Third Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit at Lucky Strike Lanes & Lounge on January 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

I keep sharing this video with everyone because all I want to do is rewatch it over and over. Paul Rudd joined Jimmy Fallon last Friday as a special guest on The Tonight Show, where they debuted their newest music video recreation based on the classic 1990 video for British pop duo Go West’s “King of Wishful Thinking” from the Pretty Woman soundtrack.

Every unique aspect from the original music video is on point in their version – from the random props, the falling stone, ballerinas and hockey players, to the outfit changes, hairstyles, and even those memorable dance moves (look at you Paul Rudd!)

I mean come on, check out Jimmy & Paul’s version:

Now rewatch the original – Go West’s version:

Right? And the bloopers make it even better – I literally LOL the entire time watching this:

This isn’t the first music video recreation Jimmy & Paul did, either. So I think they deserve the title “King.” Remember this one from the classic 1981 video for Styx’s “Too Much Time On My Hands” from 2016?