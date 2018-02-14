Photo: Freddy Main

By Hayden Wright

Some artists keep their next album plans close to the chest — but not Adam Lambert.

Last night the singer (and sometimes Queen frontman) fielded fan tweets about his next solo effort. Based on Lambert’s update, the new album (yet untitled) sounds eclectic, personal and… yummy?

“I have been working really hard on it!” Lambert wrote. “The album is gonna be yummy! It’s basically all of my influences rolled into my own special blend.”

Some fans wanted to know how many songs Lambert has in the pipeline. Adam revealed that he’s written lots but he may need to edit the list down to complete the album and choose singles.

“Probably written about 35ish,” he wrote. “Not far enough in the process to pick a single. Still lots to be done.”

That’s great, you say — but when will this yummy new album drop? A release date is TBD but Lambert promised that new music will premiere in 2018.

“There will be music out this year,” he wrote. “That I know.”

Lambert’s last studio album, The Original High, was released in 2015.

