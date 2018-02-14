Tommy Lee, 55, is getting married fourth time to a social media star, Brittany Furlan, 31, and he gave her giant heart-shaped engagement ring.

Shaun White, the Flying Tomato, won his 3rd gold medal yesterday… he was dragging the American Flag, and even stepped on them and he fielded questions about sexual assault allegations made against him in a 2016 lawsuit, dismissing them as “gossip.”

Ryan Murphy is heading to Netflix in a deal that is reportedly worth up to $300 million! 5 year deal? The size of the deal is one of the biggest ever made for a television producer. Ryan will continue to oversee his current series for FX and Fox: American Crime Story, American Horror Story, Feud, 9-1-1 and the upcoming Pose. Ryan‘s first shows for Netflix will be Ratched and The Politician. Hmmm, Shonda Rhimes was $100 million for 3 years.

Nicole Eggert’s co-star Alexander Polinsky claims Scott Baio exposed his genitals to him and called him a homophobic slur when he was just 11 years old. And that he assaulted him– with a cup of hot tea to the face– between the ages of 11 and 15 years old.

Sarah Palin’s daughter Bristol and husband Dakota Meyer have called it quits. Sources close to the pair– who married in 2016 and have two daughters together– tell us the two no longer live under the same roof. We’ve done some checking and there’s no evidence either of them has filed divorce docs yet. He’s filed for divorce… they had split before the wedding but got back together.

Cardi B is pregnant… is what members of her team told people during Super Bowl weekend. But TMZ has learned Cardi and her people have repeatedly denied she’s pregnant. She said on Instagram, she wasn’t pregnant, saying, “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

Britney Spears, 36, wants to start a family with Sam Asghari.

Congrats to Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson on the birth of their second baby, a son named Beckett! They have already have a child named Boomer.

Drake and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown did a very good deed for 63-year-old hotel housekeeper Odalie Paret. 4 hour commute to work at Fontainebleu to support 5 kids. Odalie came to America from Haiti 20 years ago. spa massage and a steak at StripSteak. Then, she was driven to Saks Fifth Avenue, where she was given a 45 minute time limit to buy whatever she wanted! She ended up getting an $800 pair of shoes, a $2,000 Valentino handbag, four perfumes and a $6,000 18-karat white gold necklace with diamonds!