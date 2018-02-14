Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

Will Ed Sheeran perform for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day? Plus, Piers Morgan has some words for Omarosa! And is there a chance for a Seinfeld revival? More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

The immigration situation in this country is now affecting… reality television? The Bachelor Winter Games is only running during the Olympics, it’s only four episodes, and it brings former American Bachelor/Bachelorette contestants and has them compete for love in different events with contestants from other countries! Well, enter the Trump administration… producers had trouble bringing in half of the foreign contestants they wanted!

absurd: ABC couldn't get certain 'bachelor winter games' contestants into the US for the show because of trump's immigration laws https://t.co/vPb2VtbTYn — Ellie Krupnick (@elliekrupnick) February 14, 2018

Piers Morgan is pretty upset that Omarosa that she changed her tune on Trump! He called her duplicitous, backstabbing, and a bunch of other things. Piers says she propositioned him when they were on The Apprentice. By the way, word is that Omarosa was technically fired from The White House for using the presidential motorcade as her own personal Uber. But Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin spent $811,000 on personal trips on a government plane and he still has his job. Ivanka promotes her jewelry line and she still has her job. Donald promotes the Trump property every time he can – he’s still President… 🤔

Piers Morgan says that while he and Omarosa were on The Apprentice, she propositioned him for a "showmance." https://t.co/ntaYv4FEBB — E! News (@enews) February 14, 2018

Bill Paxton’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the doctor who performed his heart surgery last year and the hospital. They say the doctor was negligent and hospital covered up the fact that he was using a high risk procedure he didn’t have experience with.

Bill Paxton's family sues Cedars-Sinai for wrongful death https://t.co/87WIHruPlI pic.twitter.com/uB91hJQugx — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2018

And Jimmy Kimmel talked to Olympian Red Gerard! He asked him about bringing his gold medal through security at the airport.

Jerry Seinfeld has always been dismissive about a Seinfeld reunion, but Ellen asked him about it recently and he said it’s possible..

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom back together again?

All the evidence that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are maybe back together https://t.co/TR6LEOXZYM pic.twitter.com/GucOXqq0LD — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 13, 2018

Plus, we hear Cardi B is telling people she’s pregnant!

Cardi B's Team Telling People She's Pregnant! https://t.co/NAhchV1RO8 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 14, 2018

Chelsea Handler is coming out with her own line of pot.

And we’d heard rumors that Ed Sheeran is going to perform at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! His tour schedule puts him in Ireland that day, but who’s to say he can’t take a helicopter…

Ed Sheeran performing at the royal wedding? YES, PLEASE! https://t.co/qlhZ0xki4w — PopCrush (@PopCrush) February 13, 2018

Stranger Things will only have eight episodes in upcoming Season 3.