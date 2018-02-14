It’s Valentine’s Day and Cupid is just getting started! Engagements are happening and spring will bring us into wedding season! And Becker’s Jewelers is proud to be part of your special day!

Many couples still opt for a traditional diamond, while more and more couples are choosing colored stones like sapphire. Some people just don’t want to wear the same ring as everyone else.

And don’t forget the wedding band! Some couples wait until the last minute, while others have theirs planned two years before the big day!

But what if your significant other chooses a ring you don’t care for? Becker’s has an absolutely unconditional return policy in most cases.

You can get a sneak peek of Becker’s Jewelers offerings at bridal shows–including one in their store on February 24th and 25th–or visit them in West Hartford or Old Saybrook!

Listen to more with Gina J and Margie from Becker’s Jewelers above!