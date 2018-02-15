Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

Janet Jackson thanks fans for support, Black Panther gets incredible reviews, Drake keeps gifting, and Kanye returns to Instagram! More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Janet Jackson shared a post to thank fans for their love and support following all the buzz around Justin Timberlake’s halftime show and fans saying he should’ve brought her out.

Happy V-DAY 💖 #JanetJacksonFanAppreciationDay A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:41am PST

Remember when Stormy Daniels was on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said literally nothing about her affair with Trump? Well yesterday, Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen told The New York Times that, yes indeed, he paid Stormy $130,000 before the election to keep quiet. Sooo Stormy’s spokesperson said, well, by admitting you paid her all bets are off and that means the nondisclosure agreement is null and void.

A manager for @StormyDaniels tells AP she “believes Trump’s lawyer invalidated a non-disclosure agreement by publicly discussing the payment” and thus she is now free to discuss alleged 2006 affair. https://t.co/g6vWchIFqW — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 14, 2018

Actor Luke Wilson and golfer Bill Haas were involved in a car accident. Bill was a passenger in a Ferrari that lost control and hit another car and also clipped Luke’s SUV. The driver of the Ferrari was killed. Luke actually helped pull a woman free from one of the cars.

Luke Wilson pulls woman from car following deadly crash https://t.co/VbbyI7M84h pic.twitter.com/ARWSaCQ2t5 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 15, 2018

Police in India want to talk to Pierce Brosnan about a commercial he filmed that promotes a product promoting chewing tobacco, which is illegal there. If Pierce doesn’t respond, he could face two years in prison… or a $78 fine.

Kanye West returned to Instagram blowing up everyone’s feeds yesterday with a bunch of photos of celebrity couples (some of whom aren’t even together anymore). And of course, pics of him and Kim.

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on Feb 14, 2018 at 5:09pm PST

Britney Spears & Kevin Federline A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on Feb 14, 2018 at 2:42pm PST

Kimye A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on Feb 14, 2018 at 7:20pm PST

Salma Hayek talked about her first kiss and how her friends gave her advice involving putting honey on her lips… that didn’t go over very well, LOL.

Reason 9659371005 to love Drake? He treated a Miami hotel housekeeper to a $10,000 shopping spree! He heard how long of a commute some of these employees have, how long they’ve worked there (Fontainebleau). So she got a phone call… and a $10,000 shopping spree – plus $800 shoes to wear to church, four perfumes, a diamond necklace, etc.

Drake Shocks 63-Year-Old Hotel Maid With $10,000 Shopping Spree https://t.co/YdYinMWDa7 pic.twitter.com/Lq5jzeA4vQ — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 15, 2018

There’s that Here Comes Honey Boo Boo spinoff show From Not To Hot. It follows Mama June as she lost a ton of weight. She’s a size four and she did it the hard way, then had surgery to get rid of the excess skin. Her ex-husband, Sugar Bear seems a little jealous. Apparently it was his visitation day with Honey Boo Boo, so he left Mama June a nasty message…

Custody Chaos! Listen To Sugar Bear’s Insane, Profanity Riddled Rant At Mama June https://t.co/ODeDDAOad8 pic.twitter.com/9U87r3bicS — MagazinAisle (@MagazinAisle) February 15, 2018

Black Panther is now the best reviewed superhero movie in history! It pushed aside Wonder Woman. (Christine wonders if it’s possible for those two worlds to collide? Screw intellectual property, she wants to see Wonder Woman with Black Panther!)

Black Panther is currently the best-reviewed live-action superhero film of all time https://t.co/6o49X57muV — The Independent (@Independent) February 14, 2018

Michelle made Barack Obama a sweet and soulful playlist for Valentine’s Day. Aww!

Barack and Michelle Obama just wished each other a Happy Valentine's in the best possible way https://t.co/9gZujbS1c7 pic.twitter.com/Hy4WotXwHX — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 14, 2018

Paris Hilton is back with a new song called ‘I Need You’ …