Janet Jackson thanks fans for support, Black Panther gets incredible reviews, Drake keeps gifting, and Kanye returns to Instagram! More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!
Janet Jackson shared a post to thank fans for their love and support following all the buzz around Justin Timberlake’s halftime show and fans saying he should’ve brought her out.
Remember when Stormy Daniels was on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said literally nothing about her affair with Trump? Well yesterday, Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen told The New York Times that, yes indeed, he paid Stormy $130,000 before the election to keep quiet. Sooo Stormy’s spokesperson said, well, by admitting you paid her all bets are off and that means the nondisclosure agreement is null and void.
Actor Luke Wilson and golfer Bill Haas were involved in a car accident. Bill was a passenger in a Ferrari that lost control and hit another car and also clipped Luke’s SUV. The driver of the Ferrari was killed. Luke actually helped pull a woman free from one of the cars.
Police in India want to talk to Pierce Brosnan about a commercial he filmed that promotes a product promoting chewing tobacco, which is illegal there. If Pierce doesn’t respond, he could face two years in prison… or a $78 fine.
Kanye West returned to Instagram blowing up everyone’s feeds yesterday with a bunch of photos of celebrity couples (some of whom aren’t even together anymore). And of course, pics of him and Kim.
Salma Hayek talked about her first kiss and how her friends gave her advice involving putting honey on her lips… that didn’t go over very well, LOL.
Reason 9659371005 to love Drake? He treated a Miami hotel housekeeper to a $10,000 shopping spree! He heard how long of a commute some of these employees have, how long they’ve worked there (Fontainebleau). So she got a phone call… and a $10,000 shopping spree – plus $800 shoes to wear to church, four perfumes, a diamond necklace, etc.
There’s that Here Comes Honey Boo Boo spinoff show From Not To Hot. It follows Mama June as she lost a ton of weight. She’s a size four and she did it the hard way, then had surgery to get rid of the excess skin. Her ex-husband, Sugar Bear seems a little jealous. Apparently it was his visitation day with Honey Boo Boo, so he left Mama June a nasty message…
Black Panther is now the best reviewed superhero movie in history! It pushed aside Wonder Woman. (Christine wonders if it’s possible for those two worlds to collide? Screw intellectual property, she wants to see Wonder Woman with Black Panther!)
Michelle made Barack Obama a sweet and soulful playlist for Valentine’s Day. Aww!
Paris Hilton is back with a new song called ‘I Need You’ …