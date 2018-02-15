Filed Under:Mat Kearney

We’re excited to announce Mat Kearney is the next artist to perform at the 96.5TIC Acoustic Cafe!

Mat is coming to the Russian Lady on Tuesday March 13th for a very special acoustic performance for his biggest fans in Hartford.  This is your chance to see him up close and personal, like never before!

Like every Acoustic Cafe, the only way to see Mat Kearney live is to win your way in to the show… and we’re giving you the chance this week! Tune in to 96.5 TIC for your chance to join us.

Check out Mat Kearney & Afsheen’s “Better Than I Used To Be” video below:

The Acoustic Cafe with Mat Kearney is brought to you by Miller Lite… Enjoy The Original! and 96.5 TIC!

