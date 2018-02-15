Matt Munson from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stopped by to dish with Gina J on dating and relationships offering his male perspective.

Aside from mentioning the departure of Matt’s former Bachelorette castmate, Eric Bigger, from The Bachelor Winter Games, the show’s recap was set aside to discuss Valentine’s Day!

Gina had a Galentine’s Day dinner out with one of her best friends, but when she’s in a relationship she’d prefer her man to cook for her instead of going out because it’s more meaningful.

And is Valentine’s Day more about the ladies? Matt says men lean toward the idea that the holidays are meant for the ladies in their lives but Gina says when she’s in a relationship on Valentine’s Day, she always buys for the guy.

And here’s some statistics about Valentine’s Day:

-$894 million will be spent on cards

-53% of women say they would break up with their significant other if they get nothing! (So much for the argument that women prefer flowers and candy any other day of the year!)

-9 million couples will get engaged.

-27% of singles plan to buy themselves a present

Next week, Gina and Matt will break down the latest episode of The Bachelor as we approach the season finale!