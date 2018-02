Photo: Guy Aroch

Say, say, say hey, hey now, BABY!

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and his wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, have welcomed their second child!

And it’s another girl! 18-month-old Dusty Rose has a baby sister, Geo Grace Levine!

The couple have previously said they want a large family, so they may have more children in the future.

Yay for sleepless nights and diaper changes!

Congratulations!! ☺️

-Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC