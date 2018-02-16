Jennifer Aniston Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Celebrity splits, weddings, and babies — oh my! Plus, Oprah insists she’s NOT running for President. And Ed Sheeran has an update on his next album! More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split after two years of marriage. They started dating in 2011. They spent quite a bit a time apart in recent months. And she’s secretly selling that Bel Air mansion where they got married.

Twitter is heartbroken over Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's split https://t.co/cC3gPB9LbY — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 16, 2018

Amy Schumer has married chef Chris Fischer in a super secret Malibu wedding, which by the way, Jennifer Aniston was at – they’re good friends.

Evan and Carly of Bachelor In Paradise (they were the cute, quirky, Bohemian couple) they just had a baby girl, her name Isabella Evelyn Bass.

Remember Big Brother stars Jessica and Cody? (He was the hot Marine, she was the concierge at the hotel plus she did a bunch of other things.) They went on to do The Amazing Race together… well, they’re engaged!

Ed Sheeran has announced his next album is not going to be a pop album.

Ed Sheeran reveals that his next project is "not a pop album" https://t.co/FiFxJC7FXv pic.twitter.com/jjZmYTw6Zi — billboard (@billboard) February 15, 2018

Jeffrey Tambor is officially out at Transparent after an investigation at Amazon for harassment allegations, so he’ll no longer be on the show.

Jeffrey Tambor Officially Fired From #Transparent in Wake of Harassment Claims https://t.co/MRtOB0qrMK pic.twitter.com/nJLM8Fe0MN — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 15, 2018

Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined cast of action comedy, Kung Fury which also stars David Hasselhoff and Michael Fassbender.

David Spade was on The Ellen Show and they talked about her star-studded birthday party and how they were packed in like “stardines” … and what he witnessed!

Elton John confirmed he’ll be teaming up with Beyonce to create a new song for the upcoming live action adaptation of The Lion King!

Elton John has confirmed that he’s at work on a #LionKing track for @Beyonce (who’s playing Nala) https://t.co/LgLDLEwUGl — Vulture (@vulture) February 15, 2018

Oprah says enough already – she’s NOT running for President. But she says she’s humbled by the fact that people think that she could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in her spirit.