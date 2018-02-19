Photo: MJT / Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

She is what Mariah Carey was in the 90s. Maren Morris was born and raised in Texas, now resides in Nashville, Tennessee. The 26 year old’s debut album entitled “Hero” is a must have for anyone who is loving life, living in the #MeToo movement. With an inspirational track called “My Church”, and sing-a-long shower favorites like “Sugar”, “Drunk Girls Don’t Cry”, and “Burning Cigarettes”, Maren Morris is heating up the music scene, and fast! Her single “I Could Use A Love Song” is a Grammy award winning hit along with “My Church”! Some compare her to Selena Gomez, but she doesn’t have her sights set on any Justin Bieber-like gentlemen. Her heart is currently secured guys, by singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, 30.

Maren Morris “My Church”

Maren Morris “I Could Use A Love Song”

Maren Morris, Grey, and Zedd “The Middle”