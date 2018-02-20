A close call for RHONY! Plus, Liza Minnelli is selling off her costumes, while Lucky Charms gives us unicorns! These stories and more in today’s Lighter Side!

Real Housewives of New York were filming a vacation sequence on board a yacht off the coast of Colombia, The boat caught fire and it began sinking! They were saved by the crew filming them from another boat. The camera catches everything!

KFC temporarily closed stores nationwide due to a chicken shortage. They have a new supplier and had a few problems getting the system going.

Liza Minnelli is selling off all of her gowns and costumes including Halston and those worn in Cabaret…

A new study found that two beers a day will make you live longer… they say it adds a little bit more comfortable body fat.

Lucky Charms recently announced that they were killing off the hourglass shaped marshmallows. They’re instead introducing a magical unicorn that’s white, purple, and blue.

It’s a long flight from Dubai to Amsterdam… and a plane had to make an emergency landing due to a fight that broke out because of passenger who kept passing gas!