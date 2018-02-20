Photo Credit Brian Ambrose Photography

Fergie gets flak for her rendition of the Anthem. Plus, Black Panther makes bank opening weekend! And is J-Law taking a year off? More in today’s Hollywood Stories!

Fergie sang the National Anthem at the NBA All Star Game over the weekend and faced criticism for her rendition of the song. She even apologized.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she said in a statement acquired by PEOPLE. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Meanwhile, Fergie’s ex Josh Duhamel tried to cheer her up by bringing her flowers when he dropped their son off yesterday. Aww!

Harry Connick Jr.’s daytime talk show has been canceled…

Harry Connick Jr.'s Syndicated Talk Show Canceled https://t.co/oCek2s42Bs pic.twitter.com/mbaOx4Fadd — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 16, 2018

There was another celebrity death hoax over the weekend… but no worries, Sylvester Stallone is alive and well!

There were reports that Jennifer Lawrence was taking a year off from acting to work with an organization that gets young people engaged in the fight against political corruption. But her rep says, no, not true – Jennifer has several projects in the development stage and she’ll return to work as soon as one of them is ready to go.

Jennifer Lawrence Is Taking a Year Off from Acting to Focus on Activism https://t.co/G6tRkiWxED pic.twitter.com/fhWsmFGPYR — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) February 17, 2018

And Black Panther scores fifth biggest opening weekend of all time!

5. Black Panther ($201.8 million)

4. The Avengers ($207 million)

3. Jurassic World ($208 million)

2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($220 million)

1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million)

Comedian Colin Quinn had a heart attack on Valentine’s Day and he’s already joking about it. He said in a statement, “I know you people are still mad that I postponed the show even though I had a heart attack. I felt the same way when I bought Lou Reed tickets last year.”

My heart broke onValentines Day. Literally. I am currently doing well although if I dropped dead you would see a funeral like al Capone! — Colin Quinn (@iamcolinquinn) February 14, 2018

Lorde has struggled with bad acne for years. Some of her fans had tried to offer tips and treatments, but she says she’s tried everything…