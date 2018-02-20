Image courtesy Live Nation

Dua Lipa is coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on June 20th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

On the heels of appearing on SNL and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, today Warner Bros. Records recording artist Dua Lipa announces additional dates to her headlining self-titled tour. Returning to Houston, TX in June, Dua will make stops across the U.S., including Bonnaroo Music Festival and Panorama, before finishing up in Toronto in July (see full list of dates below). Tickets for the new dates will go on sale starting on February 23rd.

Tickets are going on sale Friday, February 23rd through LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week starting at 2pm. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, know the code word, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!