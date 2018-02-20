Enter to win a pair of invites to the Acoustic Cafe with Mat Kearney, happening on Tuesday March 13, 2018 in Hartford!
Mat Kearney is coming to the Russian Lady on Tuesday March 13th for a very special acoustic performance for his biggest fans in Hartford. This is your chance to see him up close and personal, like never before!
Like every Acoustic Cafe, the only way to see Mat Kearney live is to win your way in to the show… and we’re giving you the chance this week!
Listen for your chance to call-in with Mike Kelley every day this week starting at 10am. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!
