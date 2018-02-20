Zayn Malik / Nabil

By Annie Reuter

It has been nearly two years since Zayn Malik released his debut solo album, Mind of Mine, but have no fear. The former One Directioner hints that new music could be on the way very soon.

Related: Zayn Malik Drops ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ Video

Following a series of poems posted to Instagram, on Tuesday morning (Feb. 20), Malik shared three snippets of a new song. The seemingly piano-based track has a dark and brooding vibe before Malik enters on vocals.

“She wants somebody to love her, To want her/ She wants somebody to love her in the right way,” he sings.

In the second and third clips, Malik sings in a falsetto that compliments the mood of the song. While the singer has remained mysterious about when the new music could drop, last year implied to Fader that he may not be releasing the whole album at once. “It’s not your usual way of putting out an album, let’s say that,” he said.

Check out Zayn’s new teasers below:

Singing A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 20, 2018 at 2:49am PST

Part 2 A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 20, 2018 at 3:01am PST