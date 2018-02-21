Tinder finds out who’s hooking up in Olympic Village! Plus, a close call for a gravedigger! And eight new flavors of Peeps are coming! More in today’s Lighter Side!

Jay Hernandez has recently appeared on Scandal, which is wrapping its last season. Jay will now star in the new Magnum P.I. reboot.

A gravedigger in New Jersey had finished a dig, but the solid concrete top of the vault rolled into the grave sealing him in the vault!! He was eventually found and rescued by a coworker.

A German millionaire couldn’t help himself. He entered a grocery store and repackaged calves’ liver into a fruit container to pay a lower price. He was fined him $256,000.

An economic development agency in New York put out a promotional video showing cranes across the horizon in NYC… but the footage was actually from South Africa.

Get ready for EIGHT new flavors of Peeps! New flavors will include neopolitan, sour cherry, lemon sherbet dipped in fudge, orange dipped in chocolate. and pancakes and syrup peeps. Plus three mystery flavors!

More condoms are distributed inside Olympic Village than any other sporting competition. Tinder did a survey to find out who is actually hooking up with who and found the most sexually active athletes are male bobsledders and female snowboarders.

And another survey found that the best noise you can make during sex is moaning. Dirty talk is second. The worst you can do is say absolutely nothing.

