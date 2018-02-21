Photo: Anthony Behar / Spia / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Despite rumors swirling to the contrary, Ed Sheeran is not married yet.

The pop star has shut down rumors that he secretly tied the knot with his fiancée, Cherry Seaborn, during a red carpet interview at the 2018 BRIT awards ceremony.

The marriage rumors started after the “Perfect” singer was spotted wearing a gold band on his ring finger during a recent concert in London.

A Sky News reporter waited until the end of her chat with Sheeran to spring the marriage question on him, and the singer responded in straightforward fashion.

“It’s an engagement ring,” the star shared. “I don’t know… I feel like it’s good to both do things.”

When pressed about a wedding date, Sheeran made it clear that when it does happen, the world at large most likely won’t be given any advance notice.

“I don’t know… It will be a situation like this where no one knows,” he said cryptically about the impending nuptials.

Watch the interview clip below.