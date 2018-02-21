By Christine Lee
Real life doctors say medical dramas don’t match up with reality. Plus, the premise for a new Netflix series is… intense! And J-Law has a new crush! More in today’s Hollywood Stories!

A new study found that medial dramas (i.e. Chicago Med, Grey’s Anatomy, etc.) can give you false expectations when it comes to medical treatment and recovery. Here’s what they did for the study: doctors watched all 269 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and focused on the 290 trauma patients. They found that the expectations and experience did not necessarily mirror that of real trauma patients. For example, the cases on the show tend to be more severe and progress more quickly from ER to OR, even how soon they send people home.

Netflix is airing a British TV special called The Push where a group of people try to convince someone to commit murder. But here’s the thing… it’s not a fictitious show! It’s a reality show/documentary… it’s a bunch of actors that are in on it except the one guy!

Kesha tore her ACL during a recent performance and on doctor’s orders, she had to cancel the tour.

 

Jennifer Lawrence thinks Oscar nominee, Timothee Chalamet from Call Me By Your Name is hot.

Andy Dick’s girlfriend got a restraining order against him…

Natalie Portman regrets signing a petition in support of Roman Polanski.

Bill Gates will play himself on an episode of The Big Bang Theory next month.

