Real life doctors say medical dramas don’t match up with reality. Plus, the premise for a new Netflix series is… intense! And J-Law has a new crush! More in today’s Hollywood Stories!

A new study found that medial dramas (i.e. Chicago Med, Grey’s Anatomy, etc.) can give you false expectations when it comes to medical treatment and recovery. Here’s what they did for the study: doctors watched all 269 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and focused on the 290 trauma patients. They found that the expectations and experience did not necessarily mirror that of real trauma patients. For example, the cases on the show tend to be more severe and progress more quickly from ER to OR, even how soon they send people home.

Interesting US study comparing dramatic trauma cases in Grey's Anatomy with real life out today. Here's an analysis of the effects of medical dramas on future patients and doctors, by @DALupton https://t.co/22WWaLHv3z pic.twitter.com/U5Lr9EbRmE — Sasha Petrova (@SasshaPetrova) February 20, 2018

Netflix is airing a British TV special called The Push where a group of people try to convince someone to commit murder. But here’s the thing… it’s not a fictitious show! It’s a reality show/documentary… it’s a bunch of actors that are in on it except the one guy!

Netflix’s new special #ThePush asks whether someone can be pushed to commit murder https://t.co/6QGzgzQ33Y — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 20, 2018

Kesha tore her ACL during a recent performance and on doctor’s orders, she had to cancel the tour.

Jennifer Lawrence thinks Oscar nominee, Timothee Chalamet from Call Me By Your Name is hot.

Andy Dick’s girlfriend got a restraining order against him…

Andy Dick's Girlfriend Requests Restraining Order, Claims Domestic Violence https://t.co/dw6xtzHSPy — TMZ (@TMZ) February 21, 2018

Natalie Portman regrets signing a petition in support of Roman Polanski.

I talked to Natalie Portman last week about #Annihilation, #TimesUp, believing @RealDylanFarrow, and her regrets over signing the Roman Polanski petition. Please do read. https://t.co/pK0301XCid? — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) February 20, 2018

Bill Gates will play himself on an episode of The Big Bang Theory next month.