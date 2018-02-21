New Company… more Money! Starting at 6:20am Monday and going through 5:20pm weekdays (that’s 12 times a day) you have a chance to Text to Win $1000 in the $12k A Day Bill Pay on 96.5TIC, a national multi market contest.

Listen for the Cash Code Word at 20 minutes past the hour weekdays. You have until the top of the hour to text the Cash Code to 72-881 (that’s a new number).

Remember, Please Don’t Text and Drive.

The Winning starts Monday at 6:20am on 96.5TIC… Good Luck!

Msg & data rates may apply. Msg frequency may vary. Reply STOP to cxl. Terms & privacy policy: http://bit.ly/1gLcMwz