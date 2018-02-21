Image courtesy: Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

Mr. Popper’s Penguins is coming to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, February 25th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Painter and decorator by day, Mr. Popper spends his time dreaming of Antarctic adventures. He is astounded when one day a packing crate arrive on his doorstep and a penguin waddles out! With original songs and performing penguin puppets, this delightful 60-minute, action-packed musical adaptation of Richard and Florence Atwaters’s award-winning book (also made into a Hollywood film starring Jim Carrey) is the perfect family treat for ages 4 – 104!

