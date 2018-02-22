Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Last year was pretty tumultuous for Aaron Carter. He lost his father to a heart attack in May, came out as bisexual, ended a relationship and was arrested for DUI and marijuana possession.

As concern for Carter mounted, he checked into treatment for his “mental and physical health.” In a new interview with People, the singer opened up about hitting rock bottom and finding musical inspiration in recovery.

“I definitely felt like I hit a rock bottom personally and emotionally,” Carter said. “I started getting really stressed out about things like my relationship or the expectations people had for me, and then I just stopped eating. That’s when I thought ‘This is a time for me to really go take some time and do some self-healing.’”

Following treatment, Aaron had a new lease on life.

“It’s amazing to see what happened when I just took some time off for myself, looked around and found ways to appreciate life,” he said. “I’ve seen a huge change in myself and my attitude and my demeanor and my morale. It’s beautiful.”

Nevertheless, Carter shot down rumors that he was treated for drug addiction: “I’ve never even touched any of those drugs,” he said. “It’s just not a part of who I am. People trying to paint this picture, it’s just really defaming. It hurts. They would never talk to me like that in person.”

Now, Aaron’s prepping his first album in 15 years. The new material was inspired by his ups and downs over the last few years.

“The album started off kind of like a diary-type of thing,” he said. “It was more so just putting art and poetry together and turning it into this sonic depiction.”