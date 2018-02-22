By Robyn Collins

Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community took part in a televised town hall event on CNN last night (Feb. 21). Artists from across genres took to social media to praise the students for taking a stand and as well as using their own voices to join in on the debate about gun control.

John Legend, Diplo, Zendaya and Tim McGraw are among those weighing in last night on social media.

“Young people are so powerful… #StudentsStandUp” wrote Zendaya.

“I’m deeply moved by these students who are lifting their voices, challenging us to listen, learn, and make real changes,” shared Tim McGraw.

John Legend shared multiple posts decrying the NRA and their talking points.

See all the posts below.

Arms dealers love arms races. —

John Legend (@johnlegend) February 22, 2018

Data on the effect of the assault weapons ban. The ban is designed to prevent massacres, not gun violence writ larg… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

John Legend (@johnlegend) February 22, 2018

You’ll note that all NRA-sponsored politicians suggest gun violence solutions that involve more guns being bought a… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

John Legend (@johnlegend) February 22, 2018

The fact this is up for discussion is totally absurd. But this is a good thread to hopefully obliterate the COMPLET… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

John Legend (@johnlegend) February 21, 2018

We don’t pay our teachers enough to TEACH. Now these fools want them to double as armed security. Meanwhile our ki… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

John Legend (@johnlegend) February 21, 2018

I learned one of the teachers at Stoneman Douglas, Scott Beigel, was a friend of one of my associates. A true hero… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) February 21, 2018

It's crazy the kids in our country have to ask politicians to be kept alive .. twitter.com/zoescarpenter/… —

dip (@diplo) February 22, 2018