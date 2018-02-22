Craig and Company give you the punchline first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Gravel, sand, and Jennifer Aniston

Name three things that always get dumped

There’s something about yanking that gear shift that brings back fond memories

Why does Caitlyn Jenner still love driving fast cars?

Billy Graham, Mr. Kotter, and Fergie

Name a preacher, a teacher, and a screecher

The headlining entertainer is Fergie

How can you tell you’re on a bad cruise?

It wasn’t a chicken shortage, they just didn’t want Trump to visit

Why did KFC close 600 restaurants in the UK?

KFC and Stormy Daniels

Name breasts Donald Trump loves to get his hands on