By Gary Craig
Craig and Company give you the punchline first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Gravel, sand, and Jennifer Aniston
Name three things that always get dumped

There’s something about yanking that gear shift that brings back fond memories
Why does Caitlyn Jenner still love driving fast cars?

Billy Graham, Mr. Kotter, and Fergie
Name a preacher, a teacher, and a screecher

The headlining entertainer is Fergie
How can you tell you’re on a bad cruise?

It wasn’t a chicken shortage, they just didn’t want Trump to visit
Why did KFC close 600 restaurants in the UK?

KFC and Stormy Daniels
Name breasts Donald Trump loves to get his hands on

 

