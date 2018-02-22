Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Central National Bank in Wichita is trying to get their money back after a bank employee made the mistake of loading the ATM with $100 bills instead of fives. One customer made fifty withdrawals.

Today is National Margarita Day. According to a survey, 76% of Americans like their margaritas.

Olive Garden’s newest menu item is a bowl made out of pizza dough. It’s stuffed with cheese, sauce, and ten meatballs.

A woman in Georgia lost her house in a divorce. She didn’t want her ex to get it, so she set it on fire… and it spread to nineteen other homes!!

Pair of male identical twins met a pair of identical female twins at the Twins Festival in Ohio last summer. They paired off. Both guys proposed at the same time. They’re getting married in a joint ceremony. They’re waiting until the summer and going back to the same festival to get married.

Highlights from the New York Toy Fair – Mattel is releasing Flushin’ Frenzy. It features a toilet bowl that sends brown plastic poop pellets into the air. Rival Hasbro–which already has the water squirting game Toilet Trouble–has a new game called Don’t Step In It, where blindfolded players avoid stepping in real-looking clay turds.

