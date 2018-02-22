(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jennifer Lawrence is blasting critics because she posed in a GORGEOUS Versace dress on a rooftop in London, with her cast mates from Red Sparrow:

As you can see, all the men had on coats because it’s winter and it’s cold out… and she was just wearing this gorgeous dress. People started saying how dare you go outside without a coat on? She wrote a note back saying ‘Really? I chose to wear the Versace dress outside because it’s a gorgeous dress. I was cold for five minutes, get over yourselves’

Wendy Williams is going on hiatus, she has an autoimmune disorder, and she’s going to take some time off for her health.

So now we might know why she passed out on camera last Halloween?

Ryan Reynolds is now the proud owner of a Portland-based liquor company called Aviation Gin. The company announced its new boss yesterday via Twitter, so we guess Ryan is in on the gin.

In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company… @AviationGin. pic.twitter.com/qPwe0IC6bz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 21, 2018

On Celebrity Big Brother, Brandi and Omarosa were talking about Celebrity Apprentice, and Brandi straight-up asked Omarosa if she ever slept with Donald Trump! Omarosa’s response? “Hell no!”

Gal Gadot and Mark Hamill were just added to the list of 2018 Oscar presenters. Don’t forget, the Academy Awards are coming up on March 4th.

Justin Theroux supposedly flipped out two years ago when he found post-it notes Jennifer Aniston had saved from Brad Pitt. A source says “They were sweet little post-its like ‘You look nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already’.”

Ludacris has a great voice. He started out as a radio intern, and wanted to get his promos to the record reps who came through, but quickly realized you make no money… so he needed to keep his other job at Pizza Hut!

A minibike that Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels rode in Dumb and Dumber just sold on eBay for $50,000. What are you going to do with that???

Don’t mess with William Shatner! Shatner went after a politician who published a photo of them together at Comic-Con, and Shatner said the photo implied an endorsement, and he was not happy about that.

Matthew McConaughey is continuing his transformation from respected actor to goofy commercial pitch man. Here’s his new ad for Carl’s Jr:

Well, alright, alright, alright…