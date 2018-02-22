By Christine Lee
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jennifer Lawrence is blasting critics because she posed in a GORGEOUS Versace dress on a rooftop in London, with her cast mates from Red Sparrow:

sipa 22380409 Hollywood Stories: Jennifer Lawrence Will Wear What She Wants!

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As you can see, all the men had on coats because it’s winter and it’s cold out… and she was just wearing this gorgeous dress. People started saying how dare you go outside without a coat on? She wrote a note back saying ‘Really? I chose to wear the Versace dress outside because it’s a gorgeous dress. I was cold for five minutes, get over yourselves’

Wendy Williams is going on hiatus, she has an autoimmune disorder, and she’s going to take some time off for her health.

So now we might know why she passed out on camera last Halloween?

Ryan Reynolds is now the proud owner of a Portland-based liquor company called Aviation Gin. The company announced its new boss yesterday via Twitter, so we guess Ryan is in on the gin.

On Celebrity Big Brother, Brandi and Omarosa were talking about Celebrity Apprentice, and Brandi straight-up asked Omarosa if she ever slept with Donald Trump! Omarosa’s response? “Hell no!”

sipa 22221788 Hollywood Stories: Jennifer Lawrence Will Wear What She Wants!

(Photos by Sthanlee Mirador & JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Gal Gadot and Mark Hamill were just added to the list of 2018 Oscar presenters. Don’t forget, the Academy Awards are coming up on March 4th.

sipa 21083268 Hollywood Stories: Jennifer Lawrence Will Wear What She Wants!

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Justin Theroux supposedly flipped out two years ago when he found post-it notes Jennifer Aniston had saved from Brad Pitt. A source says “They were sweet little post-its like ‘You look nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already’.”

usatsi 10629093 Hollywood Stories: Jennifer Lawrence Will Wear What She Wants!

Photo Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ludacris has a great voice. He started out as a radio intern, and wanted to get his promos to the record reps who came through, but quickly realized you make no money… so he needed to keep his other job at Pizza Hut!

A minibike that Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels rode in Dumb and Dumber just sold on eBay for $50,000. What are you going to do with that???

usatsi 9093412 Hollywood Stories: Jennifer Lawrence Will Wear What She Wants!

Photo Credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Don’t mess with William Shatner! Shatner went after a politician who published a photo of them together at Comic-Con, and Shatner said the photo implied an endorsement, and he was not happy about that.

Matthew McConaughey is continuing his transformation from respected actor to goofy commercial pitch man. Here’s his new ad for Carl’s Jr:

Well, alright, alright, alright…

