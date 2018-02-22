It’s the end of an era for Craig & Company! Newsman extraordinaire–two Ls, two Ts–Mr. John Elliott has announced his upcoming retirement this summer.

John has been with WTIC-FM since 1976, prior to Gary Craig’s arrival in 1981… even prior to the station’s current pop music format!

Anyone who grew up listening each morning anxiously awaited for their town to be included in the school cancellations; his soothing voice delivering the best news a kid could hear– IT’S A SNOW DAY!

And we always enjoy the obscure, ridiculous, and often lighthearted Lighter Side of the News.

In his over forty years on the station, John Elliott is the longest running news anchor in Connecticut history! He will be missed!

(And yes, Craig & Company will continue with Gary Craig and Christine Lee!)

Listen above to hear Craig & Company make the announcement.