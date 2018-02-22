Photo: Thomas B. Shea / USA TODAY Sports

Who says a Jenner has no power? One of twins, Kylie Jenner, apparently doesn’t need a right hook to lay out a social media giant! Early Thursday, it took just one tweet from Kylie Jenner mentioning her not tapping on her Snapchat app as much lately, and the social media’s stock plummeted! Shares sank 6.1 percent on Thursday, equating to a wipe out of $1.3 billion in market value! Kylie later sent out a follow up tweet sending out her love for Snapchat. You go girl, maybe Kylie should spit out some tweets toward the N.R.A!