By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready for some Maroon 5 with your football?

You should be, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame has revealed that Adam Levine and company are set to headline the fourth-annual Concert for Legends Aug. 5 on the permanent stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The band’s performance will close out the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

“We’ve always been huge fans and supporters of the NFL,” the band shared in a press statement. “It’s a huge honor to be a part of recognizing the greatest players in the game for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.”

This year’s concert will shake things up, moving away from the recent emphasis on country music, which the show featured in 2016 (Tim McGraw) and 2017 (Toby Keith).

Tickets for the concert will go on sale March 9 and will be available on the Hall’s website. Ticket prices will range from $50 to $275.