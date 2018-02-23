Laura from Ludlow, MA took on the challenge! Find out how she did and play along here! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Alan Rickman would’ve been 72 a few days ago. He played Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movies. What was Snape’s job?

Potions teacher

Lindsey Vonn took bronze in what was probably the last Olympic downhill race of her career. Her first was in 2002 in America. In which city was that Olympics held?

Salt Lake City

In 1970, the Jackson 5 debuted on American Bandstand where is the Jackson family from?

Indiana

Julius Erving is 67 today. What is he famous for?

Basketball star

Who is the last person who just passed away at age 99?

Billy Graham

