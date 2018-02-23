Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Hartford shows up in a new listing for one of the best cities in America if you’re looking for a fresh start.

What happens when you send your top-rated evening news anchor to broadcast live from the Olympics in a deal you paid $4.3 billion dollars for and ratings suddenly fall out of 1st place? There is trouble in Lester Holt land. ABC’s David Muir is beating Lester again.

The super metal that powers the superheroes in Black Panther is called Vibranium. Vibranium comes from the African nation of Wakanda (both are fictitious). But it hasn’t stopped people from all over the world from calling Wauconda, Illinois looking to buy Vibranium.

An adult company has just created a new vibrating toy that has a special chip in it and once you’re done using it, it automatically orders you a pizza from Domino’s.

Remember when Trump pointed and said “there’s no problem down there?” Well, size does matter in Malaysia. A new study concluded that male monkeys with large noses have more female partners in the harem than small-nosed monkeys.

