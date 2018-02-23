Chevy Chase (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Chevy Chase got kicked to the ground following a road rage incident! Plus, Ed Sheeran is NOT married yet. And did Kylie Jenner crash Snapchat’s stock? More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Omarosa says she had to pay $23 for snacks on Air Force One…

Benoit and Clare from The Bachelor Winter Games are engaged and he gave her a big fat ring on the after show!

Clare Crawley just got engaged on #TheBachelorWinterGames https://t.co/Ko6J3VDe3y — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 23, 2018

Rachel McAdams is pregnant with her first child!

Rachel McAdams Expecting First Child https://t.co/EkH7AiG3xH — People (@people) February 22, 2018

Snapchat’s market value dropped $1.3 billion yesterday and people are blaming Kylie Jenner because she tweeted that she doesn’t like using it anymore.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Chevy Chase almost got his ass stomped in a road rage incident and some 22-year-old nightmare passed him screaming, so Chevy followed him, flashing his lights – so one of the people flips him the bird, he gets mad and says if he was younger, he’d kick their ass, the young man kicked him in the shoulder and knocked him flat on his butt.

EXCLUSIVE: Chevy Chase's attacker says the actor had it coming https://t.co/1U5uYcinaQ pic.twitter.com/m6yfEQSady — Page Six (@PageSix) February 23, 2018

A German figure skater in the Olympics was slammed for skating to the Schindler’s List score…

Um is this weird y’all correct me if I’m wrong cause y’all know I’m a dumb ass some times. @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/IPNon4VwcM — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 23, 2018

Tiffany Haddish will host the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 18th! She was shocked when her hero, Oprah, surprised her on The Ellen Show!

Here’s what we did. We took a celebrity, @TiffanyHaddish, and we surprised her with her hero, @Oprah. This is how it went. pic.twitter.com/aKi3uP8P5m — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 22, 2018

Ed Sheeran hasn’t tied the knot just yet… it looks like he’s wearing a wedding ring, but she made it for him, it’s an engagement ring for men.

Ed Sheeran's 'Engagement Ring' Isn't as Flashy as His Fiancee's Rock https://t.co/T724M96rJH — TMZ (@TMZ) February 22, 2018

Ted Cruz tried to show off his pop culture knowledge at a conservative convention. He said the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson. (Lisa’s the smartest one on the show, though!)