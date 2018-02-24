By Jimmy Ferrara

Our own resident DJ @Jimmy965TIC has another episode of What Da Kidz Are Listening To! This episode features International DJ and producer, Marshmello.  Marshmello teams up with UK singer Anne-Marie.  This song is perfect for parents who want to reminisce about the times they’ve ever been stuck in the Friends zone, plus gives parents an earful of what their Kidz might be into these days, in case parents wish to roll down the window for some major child embarrassment at the traffic light!

 

