Listen for your chance to win $1000, TWELVE times a day, with the $12K A Day Bill Pay on 96.5TIC! Get all the details on how you can enter for the chance to win $1,000 cash every weekday, TWELVE times a day!

The $12k a Day Bill Pay, an Entercom multi-city contest, is giving you TWELVE chances a day each weekday to win $1,000!!!

Listen for the “Cash Code Word” each weekday during every hour from 6:20am to 5:20pm. When you hear the word, text it to 72881. Twelve times each weekday, you’ll have the chance to win $1,000 cash! The Nationwide Contest runs weekdays Monday through Friday so tune in at the times below for your chance to win!

CONTEST TIMES (MONDAY TO FRIDAY) TO LISTEN FOR THE CODE-WORD

February 26 – March 30 / Eastern Time Zone:

6:20am

7:20am

8:20am

9:20am

10:20am

11:20am

12:20pm

1:20pm

2:20pm

3:20pm

4:20pm

5:20pm

Msg & data rates may apply. Msg frequency may vary. Reply STOP to cxl. Terms & privacy policy: http://bit.ly/1gLcMwz. Click Here for Official Contest Rules