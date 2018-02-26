Sandra from Canterbury took on the challenge! Find out how she did and play along here! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Actor Matthew McConaughey is continuing his transformation from successful actor to goofy commercial pitchman with new ads for Carl’s Jr. Now, Matthew has also done ads for what car company?

Lincoln

Tinder’s most right-swiped male athletes at the Olympics have been hockey players followed by snowboarders, alpine skiers, and skeleton racers. What is Tinder’s logo?

Flame

Daymond John turned 49 last Friday. He’s a shark on Shark Tank and also the founder of what clothing line?

FUBU

Twitter roasted Ted Cruz after he made a bizarre comparison of Democrats to Lisa Simpson. Cruz is a Senator from what state?

Texas

McDonald’s has 20 million packages of Schezwan sauce due to the popularity of the show Rick and Morty making the sauce a plot point. Name the 2016 Michael Keaton film about the founding and rise of Mcdonald’s into the biggest restaurant in the world.

The Founder

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!