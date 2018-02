Michael Bolton at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 held at the Microsoft Theater on September 09, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA, USA (Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Singer Michael Bolton is 65 today. What better way to celebrate his big day than by watching Office Space?!

Careful, this clip is NSFW.

Don’t feel bad for the REAL Michael Bolton, he’s got a great sense of humor.

Happy Birthday Michael!