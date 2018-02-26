Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A college science class took DNA tests which revealed to a student that her father wasn’t her biological father… turns out her mom was getting it on with his brother (the student’s uncle)!

New police ticketing law in Montclair, California… if you are looking at your phone while crossing an intersection, it’s a $100 fine.

Las Vegas will now be known for leftover weed bins. Marijuana is legal there, but maybe not back home. So you can dump your leftovers, no questions asked, in a bin at the airport.

When you take a sick day, do you “Call IN sick” or “Call OUT sick?” Only about 1 in 7 people would say they’re calling OUT sick.

In Japan, a new virtual reality experience allows you to simulate a flight without actually going anywhere… it costs $56.

A crack cocaine addict in Texas robbed a grocery store and when she was apprehended, she decided to ~hide her paraphernalia by relieving herself (number two!) on them… and the cops had to sift through it to recover the evidence… ew!

